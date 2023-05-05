'What movie traumatized you as a kid?' asks Twitter user. Netizens share interesting reactions

Several films hold a special place in our hearts. Some of them even make a huge impact on our lives. And to this day, we might rewatch them. But at the same time, there have also been films that may have felt scary to you as a child. And due this you might have never rewatched them. Recently, Twitter user @PicturesFoIder shared a post where they asked, 'What movie traumatized you as a kid?' The post has gained several interesting responses. Twitter user asks which movie traumatised you as a kid.(Twitter/@PicturesFoIder)

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed 5.3 million times. The share has also recived several likes. Many also shared about the films that scared them as a child.

Check out some of the reactions below:

For one Twitter user, it was this particular scene from the movie Matlida.

Some people even shared about classic horror films.

A few also mentioned about some shows.

A Twitter user even shared about this alien movie.

Which one of these movies have you seen? Or were there any other movies that made an impact on you and scared you?