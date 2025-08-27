What will happen if Mount Fuji erupts? Japan releases AI video of catastrophic event

The Tokyo metropolitan government recently released an AI-generated video of Mount Fuji to raise awareness about what could happen in the event of an eruption. The chilling simulation is the first of its kind issued by the government. Officials say it is designed to raise awareness and educate people on the potential consequences of a Mount Fuji eruption, and to call for better preparation among Tokyoites. Ash from the eruption is expected to cause extensive damage in the capital.(YouTube/Tokyo Metropolitan Government)

The dramatic video shows huge grey mushroom clouds engulfing the backdrop of the Tokyo skyline as the capital is seen covered in polluted smog. It also shows Japan’s famous Shibuya area blanketed in ash as pedestrians move through the streets.

“Volcanic ash is made up of fine, jagged particles,” the video states, according to a report by Japan Times. “Its unique qualities pose many hazards to health and society,” it adds.

According to the AI video, in the event of a volcanic eruption, ash will begin dropping on Tokyo in approximately one to two hours after the initial eruption, as Mount Fuji lies about 100 kilometers from the capital city. At least between 2 and 10 cm of ash is projected to accumulate.

Impact of volcanic eruption

Ash from the eruption is expected to cause extensive damage in Japan's capital city. Major effects will be felt in Tokyo’s transportation systems, as ash on train tracks and runways will bring public transportation such as trains and airplanes to a halt. The ashfall will also make it dangerous for drivers due to diminished visibility and the high risk of tyres slipping if roads are covered.

In the event of an eruption, people are advised to stock up on food that will last for three days or more since the fallout would cause public transportation to be suspended, causing stores to run out of food and supplies, according to guidelines released by the government. Evacuation is also recommended only if ash accumulates beyond 30 cm, especially near wooden buildings at risk of collapse. If it rains, ashfall can also disrupt power lines around the city, causing widespread power outages and interference in telecommunications.

“Since we do not know when Mount Fuji will erupt and blanket us with volcanic ash, we need to arm ourselves with facts and prepare for disaster in our daily lives to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” a narrator in the video says.