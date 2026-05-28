'When did ordering coffee require compulsory side snack?': Woman questions IndiGo's combo policy, airline responds

A woman’s recent in-flight experience with IndiGo airlines has sparked a discussion online after she claimed that she was not allowed to order “just coffee” during a flight without purchasing a snack alongside. IndiGo has since reacted to the post, saying that its beverage service is now offered alongside snack orders as part of a revamped onboard service. IndiGo has since reacted to the post. (X/@ritujoon2j)

Taking to X, user Ritu Joon shared her experience saying, “Whenever I travel by flight, I usually order coffee to avoid feeling sleepy. But yesterday, something strange happened.”

“I ordered a coffee, and the air hostess asked, ‘Which munchies would you like with it?’ I said, ‘Just coffee is fine.’ But she replied, ‘You can’t order only coffee, you have to take some munchies with it.’” Ritu shared.

Questioning the policy, she added, “I was surprised. Since when did ordering a simple coffee require a compulsory side snack too? Is this something new I am not aware of?”

Ritu shared the post along with a picture of a coffee glass and a snacks box inside the flight.