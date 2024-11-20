Who is Niraj Bajaj, Mumbai billionaire who stepped out to vote in 5,500 polo T-shirt. Watch

As voting began for Maharashtra Assembly election, residents of Mumbai including celebrities, politicians and Bollywood actors made their way to polling booths. Among those voting was billionaire Niraj Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto, whose family's net worth is ₹7,12,700 crore. Niraj Bajaj is currently the chairman of Bajaj Auto and. vice chairman of Bajaj Holdings and Investment.(bajajgroup.com)

Bajaj stepped out to vote along with his wife Minal. The two posed for photos outside the polling booth and showed their inked fingers. The industrialist chose to wear a simple polo T-shirt from Under Armour priced at ₹5,500 to cast his vote, while wife Minal was seen in a casual black shirt and khakhi pants.

Who is Niraj Bajaj?

A Harvard Business School graduate, Niraj Bajaj belongs to the Bajaj family, best known for its motorcycle maker company Bajaj Auto and financial services arm Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj is currently the chairman of Bajaj Auto as well as the vice chairman of Bajaj Holdings and Investment and runs steel company Mukand as managing director.

He took charge of the business after his cousin Rahul Bajaj died in February 2022 at age 83.

The billionaire tycoon has also represented India in table tennis for 7 years between 1970-77 and was the captain of the team. He was a three-time All-India Table Tennis Champion and ranked as India No.1 four times.

He has also received the Arjuna Award, India’s highest sports honour, Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Maharashtra’s highest sports honour and was awarded the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.

His wife, Minal Bajaj heads the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation (JBF), founded in honour of Jamnalal Bajaj who started the business in 1926. Minal Bajaj has been the Honorary Director of the organisation since 2009.

