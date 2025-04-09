Who is Thomas J Henry? High-powered Texas lawyer vows to give away $1 million to strangers for his birthday

A high-powered Texas lawyer’s way of celebrating his birthday has taken social media by storm. In a series of posts on Instagram, Thomas J Henry announced that he is done with parties involving glitz and glamour and has decided to give back to society by giving away $1 million to strangers. Texas-based lawyer Thomas J Henry, whose birthday giveaway promise has prompted chatter on social media. (Instagram/@tjhlaw, Unsplash/sharonmccutcheon)

“It’s Thomas J. Henry’s birthday — but this year, you’re getting the gift! We’re excited to announce the TJH Million Dollar Giveaway — a statewide campaign to give back to the people of Texas in a BIG way. Starting Monday, April 7th, we’re giving away $25,000 every week — that’s five winners taking home $5,000 every single week. And in December, it all leads up to two grand prize winners — each receiving $100,000! It’s our way of saying THANK YOU to those who follow us, hire us, trust us, and supported us. Now, it’s our turn to give back,” reads a post shared on the official Instagram page of Henry’s firm.

A video posted shows him sharing that he celebrates his birthday on April 5, and he decided to do something different this year. He also thanked everyone who supported him in his journey.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

“This is so awesome! The true spirit of Texas - helping out your neighbours and giving back to the community! Hoping to be able to do something like this one day too!” posted an individual. Another commented, “Happy Birthday! This would help my family's small business that has been in business for 30 years, stay open. We are on the verge of shutting down.”

A third added, “This is Awesome!!! Hopefully, I can win something that will help me get ahead. Thank you for always doing your best to be a blessing in ways to help others. You're awesome, Thomas J. Henry!!!” A fourth wrote, “Thank you for giving back! Continued blessings to you and your family!”

According to his LinkedIn bio, he runs a Texas-based law firm with offices in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. His firm deals with matters involving “defective products, trucking accidents, maritime accidents, and other catastrophic accidents.”

What are your thoughts on this lawyer’s announcement about his big birthday giveaway?