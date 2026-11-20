An Australian politician turned his farewell speech into a memorable personal milestone when he proposed to his long-time partner inside the New South Wales (NSW) Parliament in Sydney. Jordan Lane, a Liberal Party MP representing Ryde, surprised fellow lawmakers by getting down on one knee and asking his partner, Natalie, to marry him.

Jordan Lane turned his farewell speech into a heartwarming moment when he proposed to his partner in the NSW Parliament. (YouTube/NSW Parliament)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Australian truck driver fired for using smartglasses at work, loses court challenge)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to a report by 7NEWS, the heartwarming moment unfolded on Thursday, November 19, during Lane's valedictory address to the Legislative Assembly. The couple had been together for more than 10 years.

A surprise marriage proposal

While delivering his farewell speech, Lane pulled out an engagement ring and directed his final question towards Natalie, who was watching the proceedings from the public gallery.

“Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is to my great love, Natalie. Will you marry me?” he asked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The chamber erupted in cheers and applause as Lane placed the engagement ring on his partner's finger before sharing a kiss with her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chamber erupted in cheers and applause as Lane placed the engagement ring on his partner's finger before sharing a kiss with her. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the proposal, the politician made sure Natalie's response became part of the official parliamentary record.

“I would like to note for Hansard that she said ‘yes’,” Lane said.

Joining the celebrations, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper remarked, “The 58th parliament will be recalled as the ‘parliament of love’.”

Watch the entire clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A farewell to politics

The marriage proposal came nearly two weeks after Lane announced that he would not seek re-election in the NSW state election scheduled for March 2027.

During his farewell address, the 32-year-old reflected on his decision to step away from politics and spoke about the importance of love in his life. He acknowledged the difficulty of explaining a decision guided by emotions and drew parallels between love and politics.

According to The Guardian, Lane is among several Liberal MPs who have announced they will not contest the upcoming state election.

From youngest mayor to state MP

According to his official NSW Parliament profile, Lane became a member of the Legislative Assembly on March 25, 2023.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He served as a councillor on the City of Ryde Council from 2017 to 2024. According to an official announcement by the City of Ryde, he became the city's youngest mayor in January 2022 at the age of 27.

(Also read: Viral 1,000 kg seal gets new legal protections in Australia as fans told to stay 30 metres away)

Lane holds bachelor's and master's degrees in commerce from the University of Sydney. Before entering state politics, he worked in disability advocacy and project management, according to ABC News.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}