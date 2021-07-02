Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message

Sania Mirza, back in Wimbledon for the first time after a three-year-long hiatus, bagged a win in women’s doubles with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to move to the second round. Though people shared all sorts of posts following the win, a particular one posted by the player herself stole the show. It is a picture of the winning duo with Mirza’s son Izhaan. The post has now gathered tons of reactions from people, including a sweet one from actor Anushka Sharma.

Sania Mirza shared the picture a little over 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the shared has gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Take a look at the adorable post she shared:

Replying to her post, Anushka Sharma wrote “So beautiful.” And indeed, the picture is absolutely amazing.

“Yessss!!!” wrote former tennis player Prakash Amritraj. Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter singer Ananya Birla also reacted to the post with several heart and fire emotions. “Omg I have to come for your next match guys!!!!! I love this picture!!!” commented former French tennis player Marion Bartoli.

What are your thoughts on this share by Sania Mirza?