Woman asks mother to choose between daughters, witty reply leaves Shaadi.com saying ‘hum bhi sharma gaye’

In the video, Sanya asks her mother who she loves more, her or her sister. Without a moment’s hesitation, the mother delivers a punchline no one expects. She calmly replies, “Your dad.” The unexpected answer instantly shifts the tone of the conversation, leaving viewers amused by the mother’s blunt honesty and impeccable comic timing.

A short Instagram video featuring an Indian woman, her mother and their family has struck a chord with social media users, turning a simple household exchange into a widely shared moment of humour. The clip was posted by Sanya Singh, who is seen asking her mother a seemingly innocent yet loaded question about love within the family.

Millions watch and relate The video has amassed more than 1.9 million views on Instagram, along with thousands of likes and shares. Many viewers said the moment felt familiar, reflecting everyday family dynamics where parents often deflect such questions with humour and quick wit.

Adding to the buzz, the official Instagram account of Shaadi.com also joined the conversation. Reacting to the clip, the account commented, “Uncle ke saath saath hum bhi sharmaa gaye.”

Comment section turns into a comedy club The comment section quickly filled with reactions from users who found the mother’s response both relatable and hilarious. One user wrote, “Indian moms are built different, no filter at all.” Another commented, “Dad supremacy confirmed in one sentence.” A third said, “This is exactly how my mom would answer and then walk away.” Someone else added, “Poor daughters, united by one common truth.” Another reaction read, “Aunty chose violence with that answer.” One user joked, “Shaadi.com comment just made this ten times funnier,” while another summed it up by saying, “This is why you never ask tricky questions at home.”

