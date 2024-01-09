Woman bags world record for whistling… through her nose. Watch

A woman named LuLu Lotus created a record that may come across as strange but absolutely fascinating too. She made it to the Guinness World Records (GWR) list by whistling through her nose. She currently holds the title for ‘Loudest nose whistle’. The image shows the woman who created a world record for whistling through her nose. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

GWR took to Instagram to share a video that captures her talent. It is a montage of various shorter clips that show her creating whimsical melodies. In one of the clips, her dog is also seen listening to her with utmost attention.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What did LuLu Lotus say about her talent?

“I discovered my ability to create whimsical melodies with my nose. I couldn’t resist the temptation to play pranks on teachers and classmates at school,” LuLu Lotus told GWR.

“This Guinness World Records attempt is not only a celebration of my unique talent but also a tribute to the incredible support of friends, the kindness of strangers, and my lifelong dream of making my mark in the Guinness World Records book,” she added.

According to GWR, she uses her ‘throat muscles to control the way that air flows out of her nose.’ Ideally, the sound should come out of her mouth but she keeps it closed to make it exit through her nose.

Take a look at her unusual talent:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 4.8 lakh views. The video has further accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: 5 interesting world records by Indians that will make your jaw drop

What did Instagram users say about this world record?

“She did that with her nose wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Are you kidding me? I had to read the caption just to understand. Girl you are talented,” praised another. “My dogs’ ears went whoop as I was watching this video,” added a third. “Strangest thing I have ever seen,” commented a fourth.