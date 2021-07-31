Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Meet Samantha Ramsdell, a woman hailing from USA’s Connecticut, who created a record for having an incredibly large mouth. A video showing her mouth that stretches at a massive 6.52 cm has now created a buzz online.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. “Largest Mouth Gape (Female) @samramsdell5 from Connecticut, USA has set a new record for her extraordinarily large mouth gape - 6.52 cm (2.56 in),” they wrote.

The video opens to show Ramsdell saying how when she was young her mouth was a source of her insecurity. However, now she feels confident about this part of her body and is happy about winning the world record title. In the video, she also explains how she can eat two cheeseburgers at the same time.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It also accumulated tons of comments and one from the record holder herself. While replying, she wrote “YAYYYYYYYY.” In response, GWR, added “Congratulations Sam you are officially amazing.”

“Wow, this is awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “She can do so much stuff,” expressed another. “She has the best smile too,” commented a third along with smiling emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the record?