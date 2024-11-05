Woman celebrates Bhai Dooj with pet squirrel in viral video: 'Thanks for saving me from me'

The vibrant Diwali season concluded recently with Bhai Dooj, a cherished festival that honours the bond between siblings. While most celebrated with their brothers and sisters, a digital content creator, took a unique approach. Aayushi Jain observed the day with her pet squirrel, ‘Gillu’, performing all the traditional rituals in a charming display of affection that captivated Instagram users. In a unique twist, a woman celebrated Bhai Dooj with her pet squirrel. (Instagram/oh_my_squirrel)

A heartwarming celebration with a squirrel

In a now-viral reel, Jain can be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with Gillu, her one-year-old squirrel. Dressed in traditional attire, she holds an aarti plate and smiles warmly as she performs the ceremonial rituals. The video opens with Jain applying a small tilak of kumkum to Gillu’s head, a gesture usually reserved for a sibling. Gently, she then sprinkles rice grains, symbolising blessings, over the little squirrel. The ceremony, often meant to ensure a brother's well-being and prosperity, was adapted with adorable sincerity for her unusual “brother.”

This tender exchange, set against a beautifully decorated backdrop, captured the attention of many viewers on social media.

Watch the clip here:

“Thanks for saving me from me”

In her caption, Jain expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Gillu, writing, “Thanks for saving me from me.” She added a poetic touch with the phrase, “Humare acche karmo ka fal” (The result of all our good deeds).

Internet's reactions

The comments section overflowed with admiration for Jain's creativity and love for her pet. One user praised her by saying, “This is so pure and heart-touching. You truly embody what love means!” Another commented, “What a beautiful way to celebrate Bhai Dooj – breaking boundaries and redefining family.”

Some were amused by the uniqueness, with one user noting, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all Diwali!” Others felt inspired: “This reminds me to cherish every bond in my life.” Another user shared, “Gillu looks like the most blessed squirrel ever – lucky to have you!” Finally, one viewer wrote, “It takes a lot of trust for a squirrel to act that way. Hope u take good care of him”