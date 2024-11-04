Pakistani influencer celebrates Diwali for the first time, hands out envelopes of money on festival of lights

The Hindu festival of Diwali, known as the festival of lights, was celebrated with immense enthusiasm by millions around the world this year. Karachi celebrated Diwali with joy, as a video showcased vibrant festivities.(Instagram/mystapaki)

A video shared on Instagram by Pakistani content creator Bilal Hassan is currently making waves online, showcasing the lively Diwali celebrations in Karachi. In his video, Hassan claims this is his first Diwali experience and he decided to visit the Swami Narayan Temple, which was bustling with people celebrating the festival. The footage reveals a packed temple where families and friends burst firecrackers, creating a jubilant atmosphere filled with laughter and excitement.

Hassan also shared a heartwarming tradition from the festival, presenting 'lifafas' (envelopes) of money to his friends, who returned the gesture with delicious mithai (sweets).

Viral video sparks online reactions

The clip has since garnered over 2.1 million views, prompting a flurry of reactions across social media. One user expressed, “This is so beautiful! It’s heartwarming to see different cultures coming together in celebration.” Another commented, “I love how Diwali is celebrated everywhere, it truly brings people together.” Yet another user noted, “Seeing Karachi celebrate Diwali like this is just amazing. More love and unity!”

Additionally, a viewer stated, “It’s great to see such vibrant celebrations. Festivals should be celebrated by everyone, regardless of their background.” Another comment read, “This video made my day! Such a beautiful representation of our shared humanity.” Finally, one user remarked, “Thank you, Bilal, for sharing this! It’s inspiring to see the joy of Diwali in Pakistan.”

Earlier this year, another video capturing Navratri festivities in Karachi also captured social media's attention. Influencer Dheeraj Mandhan showcased a local street adorned with bright lights, featuring a grand image of Goddess Durga, along with women and children joyfully playing dandiya and garba.

Global celebrations around the world

Diwali's grandeur wasn’t limited to Karachi alone. The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai also lit up on October 31, presenting a stunning visual display to honour the festival. The skyscraper, a symbol of modernity, showcased beautiful patterns alongside a warm message wishing everyone joy, health, and prosperity during this auspicious occasion.

As millions around the world come together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights shines brighter than ever, illuminating hearts and fostering unity across cultures.