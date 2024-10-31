‘This isn’t a joke’: Pakistani students pull risky stunt with classmates. Internet is furious

A video showcasing students at Superior University in Lahore, Pakistan, attempting a dangerous stunt has gone viral, igniting fierce criticism across social media. In the footage, two students approach a third from behind and flip him upside down by his neck—an act that has alarmed viewers rather than elicited laughter or applause. Pakistani students faced backlash after a viral video showed them performing a dangerous neck stunt. (Instagram/yourzaki2.0)

Dangerous antics draw concern

In the video, posted on Instagram by users Ali Hasan and Zaki Shah, the stunt is repeated on multiple students, showcasing a concerning disregard for safety.

The caption, “Funny moments in Superior University,” appears to trivialise the potential hazards associated with such reckless behaviour. As of now, the clip has racked up over 57.1 million views.

The backlash was immediate and overwhelming, with social media users flooding the comments section to express their outrage. One concerned viewer remarked, “This isn’t funny; it’s dangerous. These students need to think about their actions.” Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “What happened to common sense? This could have ended badly.”

Many commenters highlighted the risks involved, with one writing, “Flipping someone by the neck? That’s not a joke; it’s a recipe for disaster.”

A call for responsibility

In the midst of the uproar, some users attempted to defend the actions, claiming it was all in good fun. However, this view was met with fierce opposition. “Having fun is one thing, but risking someone’s safety is completely unacceptable,” one commenter pointed out, while another added, “This is not the kind of content we should be promoting.”

Previous backlash for dangerous content

This incident is not isolated; earlier, another video featuring Pakistani digital creator Mian Saqib also attracted negative attention. The clip, which showed Saqib prising open the jaws of a massive lion with his bare hands, faced criticism online, highlighting a disturbing trend of dangerous content being normalised in pursuit of viral fame.

As the debate continues, it raises questions about the responsibilities of content creators and the potential dangers posed by sensationalist stunts.