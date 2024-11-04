Men climb on cars, fire rockets into sky during Diwali in UK. Watch shocking video

A large group of men were seen jumping, dancing and doing push-ups in the middle of a road in the United Kingdom in a video shared on social media. The video shows crackers being burst to celebrate Diwali as several cars and trucks block the road. In the video, men climb cars, jump and dance as one of them starts doing push-ups on the road.(X/@harpreet4567)

Men climb cars, jump and dance as one of them starts doing push-ups on the road. Behind him, another man fires a flurry of rockets into the sky.

Loud music fills the air along with the exploding sound of firecrackers. The men jeer and scream as they dance, apparently in an inebriated state. It is unclear where the group belongs to but one of the vehicles sports a large Haryana sticker on it.

Pedestrians watch in shock and some even record the loud Diwali celebrations on their phones. (Also read: Diwali celebrations in Canada spark racism online: ‘White Canada, wake up’)

Take a look at the video here:

Similar loud and public celebrations of Diwali were also seen in several areas in Canada's Toronto. One such video showed hundreds of people blocking a busy intersection as they burned firecrackers and performed burnouts with their cars. Another clip showed Indian-origin men facing off with the police in Canada after they parked their cars in the middle of the road to dance and play music.

How the internet reacted

The user who shared the video of the celebration criticised the "youth of Haryana" for creating "nuisance" and leaving "pile of garbage behind in the name of celebrating Diwali in UK".

The video, which quickly went viral, had over half a million views and was flooded with comments by users who condemned the celebrations. "Insane, such people should be sent back immediately," wrote one user.

"True. Had they cleaned up the garbage they would have gained respect.. Japanese are known for cleaning up empty tetrapacks, paper cups etc after every event they participate whether it is in their own country or elsewhere," opined another user.

"This is what happens when you don’t have immigration standards in place," said a third user. (Also read: 'Disgusted as immigrant': Crowd blocks Toronto road, bursts crackers till 2 am)