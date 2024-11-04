'Disgusted as an immigrant': Crowd blocks busy Toronto road, bursts crackers till 2 am on Diwali

A viral video showed hundreds of people blocking a Toronto intersection and lighting firecrackers in the middle of the road during Diwali. The video also shows supercars parked in the middle of the road performing burnouts to emit smoke along with the firecrackers. In the video, the crowd blocks the movement of traffic as several cars can be seen stuck between the hordes of pedestrians. (X/@truckdriverpleb)

In a video, shared by right-wing YouTuber The Pleb Reporter, a large crowd can be seen gathered on a Canadian road as many of them burned firecrackers. The air is filled with smoke as a few cars in the middle of the road can be heard revving their engines.

The crowd blocks the movement of traffic as several cars are stuck between the hordes of pedestrians. While some people can be seen walking away from it, most linger to watch the fireworks.

"Canadian Newcomers blocked downtown Toronto's busiest intersection last night to celebrate Diwali. They were spotted doing burnouts and lighting fireworks until 2am. Of course they had no permits for this unlawful celebration," the YouTuber wrote in his post.

The video and comments under it claimed that the crowd gathered at the intersection consisted of Indian immigrants and that they continued their celebration of Diwali till 2 am in the night on the road.

‘Arrest, Deport’

The 30-second clip, which gathered over 870,000 views, shocked many Canadian users who slammed the act as a public nuisance. "As an immigrant, I am disgusted! Arrest! Deport!!," wrote a user named Sangita Iyer.

"Not shocked at all. They hate Canada & have no respect at all! They come here to do what they want knowing nothing will happen to them," wrote another user.

One user shared another video which showed a group of Indian-origin men yelling at a Canadian police officer after he asked them to move their cars that were parked in the middle of the road.

When the police officer asks them if they have the right to park in the middle of the street, one of the men yells profanities at him and tells him to go home.

"Oh and let me guess, nobody got stopped or in trouble. It's a lawless wasteland out there now," read a comment.