Diwali celebrations in Canada spark racism online, X users raise calls for ‘White Canada’

Rising anti-India sentiments cast a pall over Diwali celebrations in Canada this weekend as many social media users demanded a return to ‘White Canada.’ On X, the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk, hate-filled comments and racist remarks against Indians celebrating Diwali increased manifold. Diwali celebrations in Canada led to racist outbursts on social media.(X/@truckdriverpleb)

A video of Vancouver streets overtaken by Indians during Halloween, which happened to fall on the same day as Diwali this year, generated much anger among a section of the internet.

Canadian author and entrepreneur Marc Emery responded to the video noting how “Vancouver was 85% white” in 1984, compared to only “43% white” today.

“White people have been priced out of the city white English people founded,” Emery wrote on X. He blamed Indian businessmen who buy up Canadian businesses and “hire only their ‘kind’ with taxpayer subsidy.”

His post was flooded with comments asking for Canadians to unite.

“White Canada, wake up,” read one comment.

“What a shame! Our beautiful Country has gone to s***!” another person wrote. “White replacement is real and disgusting,” a user added.

The comments section also saw several racist slurs against Indians.

The ‘Indianisation’ of Canada

This was not the only video that elicited racist remarks against Indians. Another video that shows a person, apparently of Indian origin, abusing a police officer in Toronto sparked much anger online.

The video was shared online with the caption, “They then verbally accosted police officers that responded saying ‘F*** the police’ and yelled other profanities. These people do not respect our country.”

A sample of the comments under the video: “I’ve heard Indians complaining about too many Indian immigrants in Canada, that’s how bad it is.”

“Congratulations Canada, the ‘Indianisation’ is complete now! Soon you may also see goons, scoundrels, conmen, rapists and convicts running for & occupying authoritative positions of highest order,” another person wrote under the video.

'No respect'

One more video from Diwali celebrations in Canada’s Toronto was shared online with claims that revellers blocked Toronto's busiest intersection and burst crackers until 2 am. People commenting on the video claimed that revellers did not have the necessary permits to hold a public celebration.

“Not shocked at all. They hate Canada & have no respect at all! They come here to do what they want knowing nothing will happen to them,” said one user. “It’s not celebration. This is a show of force,” another wrote.

The online reactions are emblematic of a larger issue - escalating racism against Indian immigrants in Canada, spurred on by diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Over the last few months, several Indians living in Canada have reported an increase in racist attacks.

