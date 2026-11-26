A woman in North Carolina was recently evicted from her home after an AI assistant mistakenly assured her that she could have more time to pay her overdue rent.

The woman was evicted on Thursday. (Unsplash/Representational image) more less

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According to a report by Fox10, Laura Mack, who lived at Colony Townhome Apartments in Raleigh, owed nearly $4,000 in outstanding rent. She believed she had secured an extension until November 30 after exchanging emails with what she believed was a member of the leasing office. However, she later discovered that the messages had been sent by the apartment complex’s AI assistant, named Olivia.

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The exchange took place on November 8, when Laura allegedly received an email asking her when she would be able to clear her outstanding rent of $3,934.17. The message, signed by Colony Townhome Apartments, read, “What date works for you to pay the full $3,934.17?”

Laura responded by asking whether she could make the payment on November 30. The reply she received the same day appeared to confirm the extension, stating, “Paying on November 30, the last day of the month, works,” Fox10 reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Laura believed the leasing office had agreed to her request. She said she was relieved by the response. She also thought the management was being understanding, particularly after it had taken nearly two weeks to repair a severe leak in her bathroom ceiling earlier that month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laura believed the leasing office had agreed to her request. She said she was relieved by the response. She also thought the management was being understanding, particularly after it had taken nearly two weeks to repair a severe leak in her bathroom ceiling earlier that month. {{/usCountry}}

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However, her relief turned to shock when she received an eviction notice on November 16. Upon contacting the leasing office, Laura was informed that both emails exchanged on November 8 had been sent by Olivia, the property’s AI assistant, which had mistakenly authorised the extension.

Laura said she had relied on the written assurance and had planned accordingly. “I had plans to have until the 30th to either get it paid or go, because that’s, honestly, what my email said,” she said.

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According to the outlet, Laura was evicted on Thursday. While acknowledging that she was behind on rent and accepting responsibility for the outstanding amount, she expressed frustration over the conflicting communication from the apartment complex.

“If you told me ‘til the 30th, I’ll get out by the 30th. But give me that. You at least honour that. You have to have somewhere where you’re taking responsibility,” she said.

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The leasing office’s response

An apartment complex spokesperson said that Laura had already been notified of a pending eviction. "We recognize how difficult it is to fall behind on rent and face eviction, and we take Ms. Mack's situation seriously,” Alfred Leach, a spokesman for Colony Townhome Apartments, told WRAL.

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Leach said a local court sided with the apartment complex on October 23, resulting in the November 16 eviction notice. A motion to appeal the eviction was denied last Thursday, WRAL reported, citing court records.

“The November 8th emails concerned her outstanding rent balance, which is owed regardless of possession. They did not address the court’s order and did not change it,” Leach said, adding that the leasing office “told Ms. Mack directly on Nov. 18 that a payment arrangement would not change the court-ordered lockout.”

However, Laura argued that there have been similar eviction proceedings against her in the past and she avoided being kicked out after paying what was owed.

“There have been judgments against me in the past, and they've overridden them when I paid and let me stay in the apartment,” she told WRAL. “They're still refusing to take responsibility for what their AI bot told me,” she added.

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