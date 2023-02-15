Woman forgets priceless artwork on Copenhagen-bound flight. Here’s what happens next

Alyse Dietel, a 29-year-old artist from California’s San Mateo, forgot her priceless artwork on a Copenhagen-bound flight. The artist left a cardboard tube in the overhead bin that contained sketches she made during her two-month stay in Iceland. Dietel then contacted the airline and the authorities at the Copenhagen airport to get her artwork back but to no avail. She then shared a post about her lost artwork on Instagram and hoped that the right person would miraculously see it and be able to help. And just when she gave up, a comment on her post changed everything. Read on to find out what happened next!

A man named Irek Michal dropped a comment on Dietel’s post. He wrote, “I work at CPH airport. Can check the lost and found tomorrow and ask my colleagues at SAS.” The man kept his word and found her artwork the very next day. He tagged Dietel in his Instagram story and asked her for the address. “I guess, mission accomplished @amilliontinylines. Where should I send it?” An ecstatic Dietel then shared the address with him and offered to pay him money for shipping. However, he denied it and requested her to donate it to charity. As a sign of gratitude, she sent him homemade goodies and several stickers. As promised, Dietel donated the shipping amount to charity. What’s more, she posted about the charity on her Instagram story, and her followers, too, made generous donations.

The artist even shared a video documenting the same on her Instagram. She wrote, “A feel-good Internet story for y’all! Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to this happy ending by commenting, liking and sharing my post and story about it! You’re the reason the algorithm showed my plea to the right person, go team!” wrote artist Alyse Dietel while sharing a video on Instagram. She added, “HUGE shout out to @irek_michal for finding and shipping my tube, talk about an everyday hero!!”

Since being shared six days ago, the video has received over 1.1 million views. It has also raked up more than lakhs of likes and a plethora of comments.

TV host Rachel Rudwall reacted to the video and wrote, “HUGE shout out to @irek_michal for finding and shipping my tube, talk about an everyday hero!!” She also added a heart emoticon. Photographer Esther Horvath commented “Oh wow! What a story!” with a folded hands emoticon. “Someone I know left a large tube with their original painting inside on a subway in a large city. She thought it was lost forever. I forget the whole story but somehow the person who found it and had it framed and hung in their home heard about the artist randomly and contacted them. They shipped the original back. The artist gave them a print of equal size as a thank you for being so kind. The original was worth thousands,” wrote an individual. Another posted, “I’m a flight attendant and an artist… if I would have found it I would have certainly filled in a lost property report… I do it for scarves and jumpers. I don’t understand why they said they don’t do it for art! I’m glad and relieved that it all worked out at the end for you….” “Maybe we aren’t all complete strangers in the grand scheme of things after all,” shared a third.

