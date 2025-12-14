Woman gets trapped inside train toilet after dozens storm coach in Bihar: 'Extremely scary experience'

A solo woman traveller was left shaken after a sudden rush of dozens of men outside a train toilet at Katihar Junction in Bihar forced her to lock herself inside until help arrived. The woman’s post has sparked discussion online about the safety challenges faced by women travelling alone.(Unsplash/ Representational Image)

Taking to X, the woman recounted that her train had halted at Katihar Junction when loud shouting and pushing broke out in her coach. She said she had gone to the washroom and was preparing to step out when around 30–40 young men suddenly surged into the compartment, crowding the doorway.

The woman said that the rush was so intense that she could not even open the washroom door fully. Fearing for her safety, she shut herself inside again and immediately called the railway helpline.

“Today I understood why safety concerns during travel feel so real. I was travelling alone and my train stopped at Katihar Junction (Bihar). Suddenly 30–40 young men rushed into the coach, shouting and pushing each other,” she wrote.

The woman also captured a video from within the washroom, revealing how intimidated she felt by the chaos unfolding right outside. “I was in the washroom and couldn’t even step out—people were packed at the door. I closed it again, called Railway Helpline (139), and thankfully the RPF arrived,” she said.

Social media reactions

The woman’s post has sparked discussion online about the safety challenges faced by women travelling alone and how quickly seemingly routine train halts can turn unsettling. Several users praised her presence of mind in seeking help immediately and commended the RPF for intervening in time, while others renewed calls for stricter crowd control and improved safety measures on busy stations and trains.

“Women safety in India is joke, especially in north India. Worst of all is trains are onboarded with non ticket holders and cause problems to others,” one user wrote.

“That must have been a genuinely frightening experience, and your reaction was completely right. Crowd surges like that feel chaotic because there’s no control, no space to move, and no way to assess intentions. Being stuck in the washroom while people are pushing at the door,” commented another.

“Railways needs a major reform and it should start from the entry gates , No one should be allowed without valid entry pass. There should be special and low cost trains especially for aspirants, daily wagers and daily commuters like employees , teachers etc,” suggested a third user.