Woman records boyfriend’s emotional reaction to watching Kal Ho Naa Ho for the first time. Watch

Released decades ago, the film Kal Ho Naa Ho still has a special place in people’s hearts. The film often leaves viewers emotional. Just like it did for this man who started getting teary-eyed after watching it for the first time. A video captured by his girlfriend shows his emotional reaction that may tug at your heartstrings.

Instagram user Niki Patel posted the video on her personal page. “He tried so hard too. Lol," she wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show a text that reads, “My boyfriend watching Kal Ho Naa Ho for the first time and trying not to cry is my new favourite thing.” The heartening video then goes on to show the man’s reaction to watching the film on the TV.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated more than 5.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

“The power of SRK's acting,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's why I adore SRK,” commented another. “Show him Taare Zameen Par,” posted a third. “There's really no way to not cry at KHNH,” expressed a fourth.