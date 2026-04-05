Woman recounts arriving in Bengaluru at 3 am, says Rapido rider made her feel safe

A woman in Bengaluru recently shared a heartwarming experience about how two strangers helped her feel safe in the city during the early hours of the morning. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Kalparjun posted a video describing the incident, which she said left a lasting impression on her. A woman in Bengaluru said a Rapido rider ensured her safe drop late at night. (Instagram/ ablahh.nari)

(Also read: Bengaluru man surprised to learn Rapido driver owns 2BHK flat, works at international firm: 'This is crazy')

In the video, Aishwarya explained that she had just arrived in Bengaluru and was travelling from the airport to Kadugodi. The situation became stressful when she struggled to find a cab in the middle of the night.

Recounting the moment, she said: “The best thing happened today. I had just reached Bengaluru and travelled from the airport to Kadugodi, where the bus conductor stayed with me until I could find a cab. It was around 3 am and I was unable to book one, possibly because the distance was only about 3 kilometres. Then a Rapido rider approached me and offered to drop me. When I asked how much he would charge, he said, ‘It’s okay, just sit and put the location on the map.’”

She added that after dropping her safely, the rider did not demand any fixed fare.

“After dropping me at my destination, I asked him how much I owed, and he replied, ‘It was very late, so it was my responsibility to drop you safely. I won’t tell you how much to pay, just give whatever you feel is right.’ And that made me feel so safe at 3 am in a completely new city,” she said in the clip.

Caption highlights relief and gratitude Sharing the video, Aishwarya reflected on how meaningful the moment was for her as a woman travelling alone in a new city.

“Not all men. It might not be the most beautiful thing you saw today, but it truly is for me. Not one, but two complete strangers were kind enough to make me feel safe in a new city at 3 AM. As a woman, you thankfully understand the kind of relief I am talking about, and as a man, you sadly know how disappointing it is that such moments still stand out,” the caption read.

Watch the clip here: