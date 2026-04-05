Woman recounts arriving in Bengaluru at 3 am, says Rapido rider made her feel safe
A woman in Bengaluru shared how a Rapido rider helped her reach home safely at 3 am.
A woman in Bengaluru recently shared a heartwarming experience about how two strangers helped her feel safe in the city during the early hours of the morning. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Kalparjun posted a video describing the incident, which she said left a lasting impression on her.
(Also read: Bengaluru man surprised to learn Rapido driver owns 2BHK flat, works at international firm: 'This is crazy')
In the video, Aishwarya explained that she had just arrived in Bengaluru and was travelling from the airport to Kadugodi. The situation became stressful when she struggled to find a cab in the middle of the night.
Recounting the moment, she said: “The best thing happened today. I had just reached Bengaluru and travelled from the airport to Kadugodi, where the bus conductor stayed with me until I could find a cab. It was around 3 am and I was unable to book one, possibly because the distance was only about 3 kilometres. Then a Rapido rider approached me and offered to drop me. When I asked how much he would charge, he said, ‘It’s okay, just sit and put the location on the map.’”
She added that after dropping her safely, the rider did not demand any fixed fare.
“After dropping me at my destination, I asked him how much I owed, and he replied, ‘It was very late, so it was my responsibility to drop you safely. I won’t tell you how much to pay, just give whatever you feel is right.’ And that made me feel so safe at 3 am in a completely new city,” she said in the clip.
Caption highlights relief and gratitude
Sharing the video, Aishwarya reflected on how meaningful the moment was for her as a woman travelling alone in a new city.
“Not all men. It might not be the most beautiful thing you saw today, but it truly is for me. Not one, but two complete strangers were kind enough to make me feel safe in a new city at 3 AM. As a woman, you thankfully understand the kind of relief I am talking about, and as a man, you sadly know how disappointing it is that such moments still stand out,” the caption read.
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the kindness shown by the strangers. One user wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Another commented, “People like them restore faith in humanity.”
(Also read: 'Crazy grind': Bengaluru man finds Rapido rider learning coding mid ride, internet praises his determination)
A third user shared, “The bus conductor staying with you until you found help shows real humanity.” Another user wrote, “Small gestures like these can make someone feel safe in a completely new city.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More