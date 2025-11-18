'Crazy grind': Bengaluru man finds Rapido rider learning coding mid ride, internet praises his determination

A Bengaluru man has shared an unusual late evening encounter that has quickly captured the attention of social media users. Taking to X, user Vaibhav Gupta posted a photograph of his Rapido rider taken from behind as they waited at a traffic signal. The image shows the rider seated on the bike with a phone mounted on the handlebar, its screen glowing in the night. A Bengaluru man posted about a Rapido rider upskilling by learning coding on duty.(X/@vaibhav_gup01)

(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver returns passenger’s forgotten bag full of cash, wins hearts)

Gupta explained in his post that the rider was not watching entertainment or navigating traffic, but instead listening to a Node.js tutorial. Sharing the moment, Gupta wrote, "Yesterday my @rapidobikeapp rider was listening to a Node.js tutorial. Upon asking, he told me he’s already a developer and is preparing for a switch. Crazy grind and a @peakbengaluru moment for me."

Check out the post here:

A snapshot of Bengaluru’s hustle

The post has received more than 94 views so far, along with several reactions applauding the Rapido rider’s dedication to self improvement.

One user commented, “I feel bad that India is not able to utilise and I do not know why,” expressing concern over underused talent. Another joined in by saying, “Good hustle, recommend not to get distracted while driving. Both are under risk,” highlighting safety worries. A third reaction read, “Peak hustle, man, inspiring,” while another added, “Learning while riding? This man is on a different level of multitasking, meanwhile I cannot even reply to texts while walking. Respect the dedication.”

(Also read: Woman shares harrowing experience of harassment by Rapido driver in Bengaluru. See post)

Several others chimed in with encouragement, including one who said, “This is so cool,” and another who noted, “Massive respect for him,” applauding the rider’s commitment to learning despite the demands of his job.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)