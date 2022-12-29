Woman saves 64-year-old disabled man during a blizzard, netizens call her angel

The internet is full of stories, and many people love hearing heartwarming tales of a random acts of kindness. Recently, a similar story on Twitter has gone viral. In a Twitter thread shared by @KimberlyLaRussa, she shares, "A local woman received a call on Christmas Eve, "Hi, you don't know me, but I have your brother." The woman's brother's name is Joey. He is 64 years old and mentally disabled."

She further explains that Joey's sister thought that he had gone to his workplace. However, on his way back, he got scared and stayed over. That's when a woman by the name of Sha'Kyra Aughtry heard his cry for help. After spotting the man, the woman and her boyfriend immediately get him inside their home. They had to cut his socks off, use a hairdryer to dry his pants that were frozen to his legs, and cut the straps of a Wegman's bag from his hands.

Sha'Kyra also cleaned him, washed his clothes, and gave him warm blankets to make him comfortable. However, since she wanted more help, she made a plea on Facebook. Soon many kind strangers visited her home to carry Joey to the hospital.

The Twitter user further said, "Sha'Kyra took the ride with Joey to the hospital so he would feel safe. "No one is going to hurt you, honey," she said to him as they arrived and nurses took him into their care. Joey had fourth-degree frostbite. He is currently in the burn unit at ECMC."

Take a look at the entire post:

TRUE ANGEL IN BUFFALO 💯 A THREAD: A local woman received a call on Christmas Eve, “Hi, you don't know me but I have your brother.” The woman’s brother’s name is Joey. He is 64 years old and mentally disabled. pic.twitter.com/iAVQTsf2xH — Kimberly LaRussa (@KimberlyLaRussa) December 26, 2022

This story was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and has had several heartening comments.

Take a look at some comments here:

One person on Twitter said, "She is truly an angel. If anyone knows of a funding site for Joey's hospital bills or thank you site to Sha'Kyra please share. " A second person said, "There are some angels in this world. Thank you for sharing this story. It's too easy to just give up on humanity, and it's depravity. This gives pause." A third person wrote, "A remarkable and selfless woman. We need more Sha'Kyras in this world."

