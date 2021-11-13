Home / Trending / Woman shares how her fiance and his friends wished a WWII veteran who turned 100. Watch
Woman shares how her fiance and his friends wished a WWII veteran who turned 100. Watch

The sweet video showcasing the gestures of the neighbours may leave you smiling.
The image is taken from the video re-shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@caroline_hobin)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:24 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that showcase the sweet gestures by neighbours. Those videos are often wonderful to watch and may also leave people emotional too. This clip, posted on Instagram, is an inclusion to that list. It showcases what a neighbour and his friends did for a WWII veteran who turned 100.

The video was originally shared by Caroline Hobin on TiikTok and then re-shared on the Instagram page Nextdoor. “Beautiful neighborhood kindness for a WWII veteran,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show text that reads, “Our next door neighbour turned 100 years old today.”

We won't give away too much as to what the video shows, so take a look:

The video was shared about a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 4,000 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is absolutely beautiful,” posted another. “Oh! I love this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
