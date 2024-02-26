 Woman teaches students to dance to Justh’s viral song Chor, singer responds | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman teaches students to dance to Justh’s viral song Chor, singer responds

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 26, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Justh, the singer of the viral song Chor, reacted to a video shared by a teacher on Instagram. The clip shows her teaching students a dance routine to the song.

A video of a teacher’s heartwarming moments with her students involving the viral song Chor was shared on social media. The video shows her teaching the kids dance steps to the song. It didn’t take long for the video to attract various comments from netizens. In fact, the sweet clip also received a reply from Chor’s singer Justh.

The image shows a teacher teaching her students a dance routine to Justh’s viral song Chor. (Instagram/@latagola98)

Instagram user Lata Gola shared the video and wrote, “Nothing is more expensive than love, which I get from my students every single day”. She also tagged the singer and added, “Beautiful song”.

Take a look at the adorable video that will leave you smiling:

The video was shared earlier this month. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 3.2 million views. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

Justh took to the comments section of the video to show his reactions through emoticons. He shared a few Face holding back tears emoticons. In response, Gola wrote, “your song is so pure” with a heart emoticon.

What did other Instagram users say about this video?

“Happy to see how teachers are interacting with students today,” posted an Instagram user. “And you won this trend,” added another. “The kids are doing it so well and beautifully. They are showing all the emotions as well, and truly enjoying it. Amazed… Thank you for sharing this gem. I hope it reaches more people,” expressed a third. “So adorable,” commented a fourth. “Mera exam bhi le ja,” joked another, referencing the style of lyrics used in the song. “Watching this on loop. So sweet,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did this video of a teacher teaching dance steps to students on the viral song Chor leave you smiling?

