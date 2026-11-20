Laura Ann Bradbury was three-years-old when she vanished from a California playground in 1984. Now, more than four decades later, a woman claiming to be Laura has shown up at her father’s home. A woman claiming to be Laura Bradbury has shown up at Mike Bradbury's home (Representational image)

According to a report in The Los Angeles Times, the woman goes by the name Cindy Rae Enders. She has gone to great lengths to convince Mike Bradbury, 83, that she is his long-lost daughter.

However, the woman’s claims have not yet been verified. She is also refusing to take the Ancestry.com DNA test that the Bradbury family is requesting, saying that she will instead agree to a court-admissible DNA test at a laboratory.

Context on the disappearance Laura vanished on October 18, 1984, after wandering away from the campground. Her disappearance sparked an extensive search.

Laura went missing during a family camping trip to what was then known as Joshua Tree National Monument. Her parents had taken their children there for a break from their small home in Huntington Beach.

As her father, Mike, was setting up the family tent, Laura’s 8-year-old brother, Travis, walked to a portable restroom. Laura followed him. But when Travis came out, his younger sister was nowhere to be seen.

The blonde girl had seemingly vanished into the desert. A massive search operation was launched, with helicopters, bloodhounds and horseback teams scouring the surrounding wilderness.

For weeks, the Bradburys remained at the campground in a borrowed RV, holding on to the hope that their daughter would be found alive.

Her case resurfaced in September 2026, when Valley News published a series of reports on Enders’ claim that she was the missing girl. The Los Angeles Times followed with a further account in November.

Woman claims to be Laura Bradbury Cindy Rae Enders has reportedly gone to great lengths to convince the Bradbury family that she is the same person who vanished mysteriously in 1984.

Enders has taken to calling Mike her father. His late wife Patty, she refers to as “mom”. On several occasions, she has shown up outside the family’s home in Twentynine Palms.

Enders has even gotten a special license plate for her car with the letters LANNB — the initials of Laura Ann Bradbury.

According to Valley News, Enders also cites physical similarities between herself and Laura’s childhood photographs, including what she believes are matching scars and freckles. Enders further claims that some of her childhood memories align with accounts of the 1984 disappearance, including details about a man and a blue van.

Cindy Rae Enders’ claims Enders claims she remembers walking into a blue van after a man told her he was Santa Claus. She says she was subsequently raised under another name by people who repeatedly suggested that she was not their biological daughter.

The woman, who asks to be called Laura, has described an unstable childhood marked by alleged abuse, time in foster care and frequent upheaval. She claims she attended 14 schools before completing fourth grade.

Enders said a man she believed to be her biological father told her on his deathbed that she was not actually his daughter. He also encouraged her to look into someone named Mike.

After researching missing children, Enders said she came across photographs of Laura and noticed similarities between the girl and herself.