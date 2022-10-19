Woman uses nails and threads to make colourful rangoli for Diwali, video goes viral

With Diwali inching closer, everyone is in a festive mood and has started prepping up for the festival. People have also started bookmarking rangoli designs that they intend to make this year. Surprisingly, some even made their rangolis days before the festival. And this woman belongs to the last lot. She made a stunning rangoli but not with colours. Any guesses about the materials she used? Well, she used nails and threads to create a colourful rangoli, and it has now gone viral.

The video was posted on an Instagram page that uses the handle @craftsbazaar. "In the chilling rain of Delhi, it took me two days to complete this one. For a long time, I was in search of something extravagant for this Diwali and I'm convinced this string art is just perfect for that. Your Diwali is going to be a little extra this time," read the caption written along with the video with several hashtags, including #diwali2022 and #rangoli. The video shows the woman painting a board and hammering nails into it. She then carefully uses colourful strings to create rangoli for Diwali.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted on October 8 and has since raked up more than 3.8 million views. It has also received a flurry of comments from amused netizens.

"Woww... It looks so stunning," posted an individual. "Hats off to your hardwork and dedication," commented another. "Omg this is gorgeous. Can't take my eyes off. And also the hardwork you did," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON