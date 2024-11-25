‘Workplace dystopia’: Employee monitoring software tracks 30-second breaks, sends red flag to manager

While installing employee monitoring software in staff devices has become standard practice across several industries, the advent of AI could push surveillance to unprecedented levels. Concerns about the use of AI in tracking employee activity were highlighted in a viral Reddit post, where one person claimed that a “pretty big” productivity monitoring software suite is capable of not only tracking keystrokes and programmes but also typing speed, the sites you visit, how many emails you send etc. A Reddit post on employee monitoring software has raised concerns about AI(Representational image)

This monitoring software not only tracks an individual employee’s usage but also compares it to other employees and generates ‘red flag’ reviews that are then sent to managers.

AI in employee monitoring

In his now-viral post, the Reddit user said he had “the pleasure of sitting through a sales pitch for a pretty big ‘productivity monitoring’ software suite” where he learned what AI can do.

Besides standard services like keystroke movement tracking and taking screenshots of your desktop every few seconds, the software, through the use of AI, is capable of more advanced tracking.

It allows a manager to group employees in a “work category.” The software then uses AI to create a productivity graph based on “all your mouse movement data, where you click, how fast you type, how often you use backspace, the sites you visit, the programs you open, how many emails you send.”

AI is also used to compare this data against your coworker’s data, and any ‘productivity gaps’ are flagged to your manager.

“If you fall below a cutoff percentage (say you type slower than your colleague or take longer to fill out a form or have to answer a phone call in the middle of writing an email), you get a red flag for review that gets sent to your manager and whoever else they choose,” the Reddit user explained.

Red flags

These red flags can be generated for any productivity gaps, perceived or otherwise. For example, if your desktop is idle for more than 30 to 60 seconds, you get a red flag.

If your workflow is consistent Monday to Thursday but falls below the set aggregate data score on a Friday, you get a red flag

The software company claims that it can also use the data it gathers for "workflow efficiency automation" while simultaneously selling AI automation services, raising more concerns on Reddit about AI replacing jobs.

“Workplace dystopia”

The Reddit post went viral on X, where one person called it an example of “workplace dystopia.” Others agreed.

Several X users raised concerns about increased surveillance at work through AI, while others junked the entire concept of monitoring employees. The parameters set for employee monitoring were also criticised as reductive and baseless.

“This is so lame. A programmer's value should never be judged by typing speed, commit frequency, code length, or how often they take breaks. Instead, evaluations should focus on their code quality, system thinking, collaboration skills,” one X user opined.

“Surveillance-based systems like this will backfire particularly when metrics are reductive and fail to capture nuanced human contributions,” another said.