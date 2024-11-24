MLA proposes AI commission for U.P.; writes to CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar constituency, Dr Rajeshwar Singh, has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, proposing the formation of an artificial intelligence (AI) commission in Uttar Pradesh to harness AI’s potential across governance and society. In a letter dated November 23, the MLA highlighted the transformative impact of AI and its ability to position U.P. as a leader in technological innovation. The MLA highlighted the transformative impact of AI and its ability to position U.P. as a leader in technological innovation (Sourced)

“Artificial intelligence has become a crucial and influential technological field, impacting not only government administration but every sector of society. Its effective utilisation can immensely benefit U.P. and establish the state as a model of technological advancement in the country and the world,” Singh wrote.

Singh stressed the need for a dedicated commission to oversee the systematic integration of AI technologies into various state departments. According to him, such a body would enable the government to handle complex technical tasks beyond the capacity of regular administrative agencies.

The MLA’s proposal outlined several objectives for the AI commission. These include conducting studies to explore AI applications, forming a specialised team of AI experts to monitor advancements, and providing guidance for implementing and monitoring AI-based solutions across departments. Singh suggested that the commission would also be responsible for addressing technical and operational challenges in real-time.

“The commission will not only implement AI solutions but also ensure their proper execution through continuous monitoring and corrective measures,” he stated in the letter.

Singh added that the establishment of the AI commission would help the state stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technological landscape and bring tangible benefits to governance and public service delivery.