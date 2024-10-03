Would you travel in a plane with no pilot? World’s first AI passenger plane can make that a reality

Plans for the world's first AI passenger plane were unveiled at an event, and the specifications will make your jaw drop. Aerospace giant Embraer joined Bombardier and unveiled their futuristic vision at the National Business Aviation Association event in Orlando, Florida. Aerospace giant Embraer developed the concept of an AI passenger plane with no pilot. (Unsplash/kent_pilcher, rparmly)

What are the features?

According to the Sun, the plan for this new-age aircraft has a cabin with three zones. One of the zones shows a lounge. The passenger will also have the option to sit in the cockpit. Besides, the aircraft will have windows with touchscreens. Who will fly the plane? Not a pilot but AI.

Embraer on their futuristic aircraft:

“The concept presented was a fully autonomous aircraft that will eliminate the need for a cockpit and enable new cabin configurations, such as a forward lounge,” Embraer told AertoTime.

"Sustainability would be in the DNA of the airplane with a green technology propulsion system based either on SAF, electrification and/or hydrogen,” the company added.

What is the progress?

According to the company, “the jet has not been worked on since the initial idea was released.”

“The concept aircraft shows the boundaries of what is possible and the potential future innovations,” Embraer said in a statement, adding, "Most importantly, we showed the video to inspire the industry to continue innovative thinking.”

The company further explained, “At this point, there are no commitments from Embraer Executive Jets to develop and manufacture the aircraft."

As per the Sun, there are other companies working on the same concept and it could turn Embraer’s plans into a reality.

Reportedly, commercial airlines and military aviation have already started exploring the opportunities of AI in aviation. However, this technology comes with a string of technical challenges and questions.