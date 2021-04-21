WWII-era plane makes emergency landing in ocean at air show. Watch viral video

A plane flying in the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida was forced to make an emergency landing in ocean. Since then, videos and images of the incident have taken over social media.

One such video was shared by Twitter user Kami Moffitt. The video, which has now received over a million views, shows the plane crash landing into the water, a few feet away from beachgoers.

In the video, the plane descends low in a controlled fashion in the ocean and ultimately comes to a halt in the water.

"The TBM Avenger performing in the warbird parade had a mechanical issue and the pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue personnel were immediately on scene and the pilot is OK," Cocoa Beach Air Show officials said in a statement, reports Florida Today.

Take a look at the video:

Moffitt also shared another video of the incident and tweeted "Everyone was safe."

Everyone was safe pic.twitter.com/MCCPaDha8P — kami moffitt (@KamiMoffitt) April 17, 2021

US Naval Institute also took to Twitter to share that the plane was a vintage TBM Avenger and “it’s painful” to see the aircraft go down.

“It is painful to see a vintage TBM Avenger go down, but the pilot did well to safely ditch the plane after experiencing a mechanical issue while performing at the Cocoa Beach Air Show yesterday. The Avenger had only been flying for a year after undergoing an 18-year restoration,” they tweeted.

The TBM Avenger was used by the US Navy during World War II, reports Florida Today. The plane went through extensive restoration before being returning to flight last year.

