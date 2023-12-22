Year Ender 2023: Exploring this year's biggest airline mishaps

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States saw a surge in the number of airline passengers. Mostly, passengers are primarily concerned about their destination. However, there has also been a rise in airline mishaps due to unruly passengers. According to Fox News, 250 recent cases of unruly flyers were reported to the FBI in the US alone. As the year comes to an end, here’s a look back at the biggest airline mishaps in 2023 that rocked the internet. Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for her rant on an American Airlines flight(knuckelslawncare/TikTok)

‘Crazy plane lady’

Tiffany Gomas, or “crazy plane lady”, went viral after her meltdown aboard an American Airlines flight. Gomas claimed that a fellow passenger was “not real” and declared that she was “getting the f**k off.” After her shocking outburst, she was forced to leave the plane, causing hours of delay for other passengers. A passenger recorded her bizarre emotional breakdown. The clip garnered millions of views. However, Gomas later addressed the incident on a podcast, saying she had a meltdown due to an “altercation.”

Gospel nearly kicked off Delta flight

Bobbi Storm was almost kicked out of a Delta flight for singing song(Instagram/Bobbi Storm)

Back in November, a gospel singer was nearly booted off a Delta flight after she refused to stop singing. Detroit-based singer Bobbi Storm was told off by a flight attendant after she kept singing her latest single. The 36-year-old declared she was singing “for the lord.” In a video clip from the incident, Storm can be seen walking through the aisle and saying, “I just found out I’m up for two Grammys. My very first time, you guys.” Despite the flight attendant's repeated requests to stop singing, she continued performing.

Off-duty pilot attempted to shut off engines mid-air

Off-duty pilot Joseph Emerson is facing 83 counts of attempted murder for trying to shut off engines on Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Francisco(Facebook/ Joseph Emerson and Wikipedia)

Joseph Emerson, an off-duty pilot, attempted to shut off engines on Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 mid-air on October 22. The flight bound for San Franciso had to make an emergency diversion to Portland, Oregon, after Emerson pulled the fire extinguisher handles in an attempt to shut off the engines. The 44-year-old pilot was slapped with 167 charges, including 83 counts of attempted murder.

Man urinated on passenger aboard an American Airlines flight

In a shocking incident earlier this year, a man aboard an American Airlines flight urinated on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state. The flight was bound for New Delhi from New York. In light of the incident, Devesh Kumar Mahela, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport), said that legal action had been taken under a non-cognizable offence under the Civil Aircraft Rules.

Family sued American Airlines over hidden camera

On September 2, American Airlines faced a federal lawsuit after a male fight attendant taped a cell phone to a first-class bathroom seat to record a minor. The 14-year-old girl was told by the flight attendant to use the first-class bathroom as “it would be faster.” However, before the young girl went in, the attendant told her to wait while he washed his hands.