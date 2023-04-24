Man urinates on passenger aboard Delhi-bound US flight, detained

In yet another incident of unruly on-flight behaviour, an Indian man, arriving from New York by an American Airlines flight, allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated state. Earlier in March, an Indian passenger on another American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi allegedly urinated on a US passenger mid-air. The airline barred the passenger from flying on any of its flights in the future. (Representational Image/AP)

Airport police station officials detained the suspect on Monday after security officials at terminal-3 (T-3) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport took cognisance of the matter.

Devesh Kumar Mahela, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport), said that legal action has been taken under non-cognizable offence under the Civil Aircraft Rules.

“We have initiated action against Rahil, who goes by a single name, after getting a complaint from the airlines’ staff about unruly behaviour bythe passenger. There was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone urinating on them. We are looking into the matter,” DCP Mahela said.

Meanwhile, American Airlines issued a statement, saying, “Flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board. We’re grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism.”

