You can pet snakes and lizards in this Malaysian cafe while eating dessert. Interested?

Imagine you are at a cafe enjoying a delicious dish with a snake or a lizard sitting next to you. Does the situation sound terrifying to you? Then this story is certainly not for you. On the other hand, if you think this is something you would like, then you would certainly love to know more about this unusual cafe in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur. Called Fangs by Dekori cafe, this cafe lets visitors pet snakes and lizards while enjoying their food.

“Come and interact with our friendly animals and learn about them at Fangs by Dekori, KL's first reptile cafe,” the cafe wrote on its official Instagram page while sharing a few images of people enjoying their time with reptiles.

\Then there is this post that shows a woman with a snake wrapped around her hand. Her smile clearly reveals that she loves the experience.

The cafe also shared a video on Instagram to give people a glimpse of what they have to offer.

“Bearded dragons are the sweetest. I used to have three of them as a kid and I would just lie on the couch watching TV with them on my chest. They loved the warmth of my body and they’re very friendly. I miss having reptiles so much,” wrote a person who visited the cafe and also posted a few images. The pictures show her with a bearded dragon.

The different videos received tons of comments from people. “Omg!” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful ,” shared another. “Lovely,” expressed a third. What are your thoughts on the cafe? Would you like to visit this place?