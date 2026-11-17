A man’s viral LinkedIn experiment to "reverse engineer" the microphone-free voice-capture technology behind Deepinder Goyal’s wearable device, Temple, has caught the attention of the entrepreneur himself. After the man claimed that he converted physical vibrations into text using a standard laptop motion sensor, Goyal praised him, revealed key technical details about how Temple operates, and offered him a chance to test the device for a day. Deepinder Goyal.

“I reverse engineered Deepinder Goyal's Temple so my laptop can hear me without a microphone,” wrote Krishna Veera Vanamali Y, who works at a venture capital firm, adding, “Not exactly (I don't have the device) but I wanted to test his claim that physical micro-vibrations generated through the skin and skull when speaking can be converted into text.”

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In the following lines, he explained in detail how he used his laptop's accelerometer, a type of motion sensor, to mimic the device's technology.

“This only worked on slowed audio played from the laptop speakers directly. Which makes sense because Temple sits pressed against your head with what I'd guess is a much faster bone-conduction sensor with higher sensitivity than this. This is also why Temple can't 'hear' people around/near you because the sensor can only detect physical surface vibrations,” he wrote as the concluding lines of the post.