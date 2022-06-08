Home / Trending / You’ll relate to this hedgehog’s reaction to food if you are a true foodie
You’ll relate to this hedgehog’s reaction to food if you are a true foodie

The viral video showcasing the hedgehog reacting to food was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the hedgehog.(Instagram/@hedgehog_azuki)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the hedgehog.(Instagram/@hedgehog_azuki)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 04:58 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you consider yourself a foodie? Then here is a video that you will relate to. The video shows a hedgehog’s reaction to food. There is a chance that the happy antics of the animal will leave you smiling too. The video is such that you will not able to resist watching it more than one.

Though the video is going viral after being posted on Reddit, it isn’t new. The clip was originally posted back in 2019 on Instagram page of the animal that it shares with its hedgehog sibling. The caption of the post indicates that the video was captured on Jan 12, 2018.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video was posted 22 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 17,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Give him some belly scratches before he curls back,” wrote a Reddit user. “Watching him is so cool,” posted another. “Love how he licks his lips at the end! Lol,” shared a third. “It's amazing to me how hedgehogs always have such a big smile and look so happy,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

