Zimbabwe man lists 7 reasons why studying in India turned out to be a ‘mistake’

An African student’s take on his time in India has caught attention online after he described studying in the country as a “mistake”. But his list of seven reasons makes it clear that he meant the word quite differently.

Zimbabwean student on his experience of studying in India. (Instagram/@kalumba_mwale)

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Kalumba Mwale, a Zimbabwean student, shared his experience of living and studying in India on Instagram. What began as a decision to pursue a degree turned into an experience that left him feeling deeply connected to the country.

Why did he call studying in India a ‘mistake’?

In the Instagram post, Mwale explained how his experience in India went far beyond getting a degree.

“I came here for a degree… and ended up wanting to stay. India became much more than just the country where I studied,” he wrote.

He also spoke about getting used to affordable meals and how UPI changed the way he made everyday payments. “I got used to how cheap eating out can be. Now I look at food prices back home differently,” he said.

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“UPI completely spoiled me. I can pay for chai, food, transport and almost anything with my phone,” he added.

Food was another major reason. Mwale said he had become “addicted” to Indian food, naming biryani, butter chicken, dosa and momos among his favourites.

He also highlighted travelling across the country, saying that even after three years, he felt like he had “barely scratched the surface of India”.

Student says India became a second home

Mwale said studying in India also introduced him to people from different parts of the country and the world.

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“Studying in India exposed me to different Indian cultures, languages and people from countries I never expected to meet,” he wrote.

Most importantly, he said his time in India changed his understanding of what home means.

“I came here as a Zimbabwean student. Somewhere along the way, India became a place I genuinely feel connected to,” Mwale said.

He clarified that calling his decision a “mistake” was sarcasm. “These are actually some of the best things that happened to me because I chose to study here,” he wrote, adding that he came for education but stayed for the experiences, friendships and memories.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts

Many users welcomed Mwale and described India as a second home for him, while sharing their thoughts on his experience.

“It’s always heartwarming to hear someone born abroad say they love the country I was born in,” one person commented.

“I think India is like a second home for you now!” another user wrote, while suggesting that Mwale could learn to cook Indian food or even make reels about it.

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“Whoever comes to India once becomes a part of India forever,” another comment read.

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“Welcome, brother. If you welcome the change, you can treat India like a second home,” a user added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)