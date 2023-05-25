Ziva Dhoni runs to hug dad MS Dhoni after CSK qualified for IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in the first qualifier match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on May 23. With this, they have secured their place in the tournament finals. CSK will now face the winner of IPL Qualifier 2, which will be either the Gujarat Titans or the Mumbai Indians. After CSK made it through their 10th IPL final, Ziva Dhoni gave her father and CSK captain, MS Dhoni, a warm hug. MS Dhoni gets a warm hug from his daughter Ziva Dhoni after CSK reaches IPL 2023 final. (Instagram/@cskfansofficial)

“The winning hug,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @cskfansofficial with a yellow heart emoticon. The video is credited to Instagram user Pooja Sisodiya. The video opens to show Ziva being accompanied onto the field by someone after the CSK vs GT match. As the video progresses, Ziva excitedly runs towards MS Dhoni, who is conversing with another person. She warmly embraces her father and later shakes hands with the individual MS Dhoni was talking to.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared, has gone viral with over 3.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped their comments on the sweet video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The way everytime he hugs his lil’ princess melts my heart,” posted an individual. Another added, “Oh man that hug says it all.” “She’ll always be proud of her father. God bless you Ziva,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Princess of our King Thala.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON