MS Dhoni receives miniature model of Chepauk Stadium as gift from fans. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 20, 2023 07:36 PM IST

A video shows MS Dhoni looking at a miniature model of Tamil Nadu's Chepauk Stadium. The video will leave you smiling.

A video showing MS Dhoni looking at a miniature model of Tamil Nadu’s Chepauk Stadium with amazement has wowed people. The clip shows an intricately designed miniature version of the stadium. It was gifted to the cricketer by his fans Siva Kumar and Rajesh Nithish.

The image shows MS Dhoni lookig at a miniature model of Chepauk Stadium.(Instagram/@miniature_world_modelmakers)
The video was posted on an Instagram page called instamsdhoni.fc. “The craze for MS Dhoni is on another level,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the model kept on top of a table with Dhoni standing in front of it. As the video progresses, the cricketer leans in to get a closer look at the model.

The makers of the model also took to their Instagram page to share about this unique gift. “Thank you for entertaining us Thala!!” they wrote as they posted a few images of Dhoni with the model stadium.

Take a look at the video and the images:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Beautiful. Just showing Dhoni behind the wicket somehow will complete this set,” commented an Instagram user. “Good job done by the artist, great gift,” added another. “The fan is amazing,” joined a third. “Craziness at its peak. My mumma said it's very beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

