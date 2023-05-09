Home / Trending / Viral video of 'MS Dhoni from 2040' shocks netizens. Watch

Viral video of 'MS Dhoni from 2040' shocks netizens. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 09, 2023 02:24 PM IST

A video showing 'MS Dhoni from 2040' has shocked people. Many have reacted to the clip saying MS Dhoni is time travelling while others questioned if it is real.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several exciting moments till now. While several fans are hooked to the screen to watch the incredible matches, many behind-the-scenes moments from the stadiums also go viral. Now, one such video has grabbed the attention of many. A viral video shows 'MS Dhoni from 2040.' This clip has stunned many people. Several people thought that MS Dhoni is time travelling from the future while others questioned if the video is real or not.

A viral video shows a man 'resembling' MS Dhoni.(Instagram/@issa_vibe_dump)
A viral video shows a man 'resembling' MS Dhoni.(Instagram/@issa_vibe_dump)

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's spat turned into a game. Watch

In a video shared by Instagram page @issa_vibe_dump, you can see an elderly man who looks like MS Dhoni. The clip is recorded from a match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. As the camera points toward the audience, a man 'resembling' MS Dhoni can be seen in the audience.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared one week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 10 million times. The share has also received several comments. Many people commented that MS Dhoni is time travelling from the future while others questioned if the video was real.

Check out some reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Proven time travel is possible." Another added, "Is this real or any camera trick?" A third joked, "Dhoni travelled from the multiverse. Next Marvel movie:- MSD - multiverse of trophies." A fourth posted, "Time machine will be invented in 2039." "This can't be real," wrote a fifth. Several others also pointed out the woman sitting in front of the man. Many said she resembled Deepika Padukone. What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni chennai super kings punjab kings ipl + 2 more
ms dhoni chennai super kings punjab kings ipl + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out