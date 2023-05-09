Viral video of 'MS Dhoni from 2040' shocks netizens. Watch

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several exciting moments till now. While several fans are hooked to the screen to watch the incredible matches, many behind-the-scenes moments from the stadiums also go viral. Now, one such video has grabbed the attention of many. A viral video shows 'MS Dhoni from 2040.' This clip has stunned many people. Several people thought that MS Dhoni is time travelling from the future while others questioned if the video is real or not. A viral video shows a man 'resembling' MS Dhoni.(Instagram/@issa_vibe_dump)

In a video shared by Instagram page @issa_vibe_dump, you can see an elderly man who looks like MS Dhoni. The clip is recorded from a match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. As the camera points toward the audience, a man 'resembling' MS Dhoni can be seen in the audience.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared one week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 10 million times. The share has also received several comments. Many people commented that MS Dhoni is time travelling from the future while others questioned if the video was real.

Check out some reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Proven time travel is possible." Another added, "Is this real or any camera trick?" A third joked, "Dhoni travelled from the multiverse. Next Marvel movie:- MSD - multiverse of trophies." A fourth posted, "Time machine will be invented in 2039." "This can't be real," wrote a fifth. Several others also pointed out the woman sitting in front of the man. Many said she resembled Deepika Padukone. What do you think about this video?