Zomato delivery partner sobs uncontrollably in Delhi’s GTB Nagar, claims company blocked his account. Company reacts

An individual came across a Zomato delivery partner in Delhi’s GTB Nagar who was crying uncontrollably and asking everyone for money. When the individual inquired about the reason for his distress, the delivery partner explained that Zomato had blocked his account and that his sister will soon be getting married. Soham Bhattacharya clicked a picture of the delivery partner and shared the incident on X. After the post went viral, Zomato promised to take action on the matter. Zomato delivery partner sobbing in GTB Nagar in Delhi. (X/@Sohamllb)

“This guy’s sister’s wedding is in a few days, and Zomato and Zomato Care blocked his account!” wrote X user Bhattacharya while sharing a picture of the delivery partner on X.

In the next few lines, he describes the man’s state. He added, “He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn’t eat anything, saving it all for her wedding.”

Bhattacharya also urged people to make it viral.

Take a look at the entire post here:

After the post went viral with over 3.3 million views, Zomato replied to the post and said that they ‘deeply value their delivery partners’. The food-delivery company further promised to look into the matter. “We deeply value our delivery partners, and we understand the impact that actions like blocking an ID can have. Rest assured, we take such matters seriously. We assure you we’ll look into this. Our delivery partners are as important to us as our customers.”

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“This is really a shameless act from Zomato; this unruly behaviour isn’t justifiable,” posted an individual.

Another added, “If Zomato family doesn’t look after him, let X (formerly Twitter) family look after him. Let’s hope he has the best wedding arrangements for his sister that he can hope for. Let’s help him in every way we can.”

“Shameful Zomato. If this isn’t fixed, won’t order anything from your app anymore. Will prefer Swiggy,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Hey, Deepinder Goyal. You need to look into this. A bot response would not work. Kindly act fast and resolve the issue of your rider. Don’t forget they are your delivery partners and add a lot of value to your company Zomato.”