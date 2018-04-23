Aarti Solanki first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi

The newly minted Bigg Boss Marathi witnessed its first eviction of the season on Sunday evening when Aarti Solanki was voted out of the show. Aarti, alongside Anil Thatte and Usha Nadkarni, was nominated for eliminations this week. Host Mahesh Manjrekar announced the elimination.

After being eliminated from the show, Aarti said, “Most of them just played the mind game.I completed my task successfully, I helped in kitchen and entertained people, still I have to leave the house. This has hurt me a lot. But I made some really good friends like Rutuja Dharmadhikar, Usha Nadkarni and Sai Lokur in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Despite having good relations, some old friends did not support me, so I am really upset.”

When she left the house, everyone was emotional, especially Usha, with whom Aarti shared a close bond inside the house. Contestants also expressed hopes that Aarti may soon come back, perhaps as a wild card entry.

Before Bigg Boss Marathi, Aarti was known for her work in Saha Gun and Dubhang.

After the elimination, she was given special power to save one contestant from nominations for next week and she chose Usha Nadkarni.

The first season of Bigg Boss Marathi began with 15 Marathi celebrities including Resham Tipnis, Vineet Bhonde, Jui Gadkari, Aastad Kale, Anil Thatte, Smita Gondkar, Aarti Solanki, Bhushan Kadu, Usha Nadkarni, Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog, Sai Lokur, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Rajesh Shringarpore and Sushant Shelar.

