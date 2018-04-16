Bigg Boss Marathi premiere has Mahesh Manjrekar as host, 15 celeb contestants

After running eleven successful seasons in Hindi, five in Kannada and two in Bengali, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to launch the show in Marathi and the show’s premiere telecasted on Sunday night. The show began just months after successful run of the show in Telugu and Tamil. The show will be hosted by filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

The Bigg Boss hosts across the gamut include Salman Khan for the show’s Hindi version, Kamal Haasan was roped in for Bigg Boss Tamil, Jr NTR hosts Bigg Boss Telugu, Sudeep is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada while the Bengali show was helmed by Mithun Chakraborty and Jeet in the two seasons that it has been aired. Actor Sudeep has been anchoring Bigg Boss Kannada for five seasons now.

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh introduced the audience to 15 Marathi celebrities including Resham Tipnis, Vineet Bhonde, Jui Gadkari, Aastad Kale, Anil Thatte, Smita Gondkar, Aarti Solanki, Bhushan Kadu, Usha Nadkarni, Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog, Sai Lokur, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Rajesh Shringarpore and Sushant Shelar.

Here’s a look at the contestants on the premiere season of Bigg Boss Marathi:

Rajesh Shringarpore



Rajesh is a well known face in Bollywood and he has worked in Murder 3, Sarkar Raj, Sangharsh and Daddy. He has also worked in a Hollywood film, Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden, directed by John Stockwell.

Resham Tipnis



An Indian TV actor, Resham has worked in several TV shows, including Campus, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Tu Tu Main Main and Satrangi Sasural. She has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar.

Vineet Bhonde



Known for his comic timing, Vineet has worked in Nishikant Kamat’s Marathi film, Dombivali Fast.

Jui Gadkari

The 29-year-old Marathi TV actor has worked in several shows including Bajirao Mastani, Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena and Tuj Vin Sakhya Re. Aastad and Jui perform together at the premiere (below).

Aastad and Jui perform at Bigg Boss Marathi premiere.

Aastad Kale

Aastad is a Marathi TV actor who was seen with Jui Gadkari in the show, Puducha Paul.

Anil Thatte



Anil is a former journalist who in the past ran a Marathi publication, Gaganbhedi.

Smita Gondkar



Smita has worked in the yet-to-be release Marathi film, Light Ek Kaloakh.

Aarti Solanki



Aarti Solanki has worked in Saha Gun and Dubhang.

Bhushan Kadu



Bhushan Kadu has worked in several Marathi films like Batti Gul Power Full, Mast Challay Aamcha and Dagdabaichi Chal.

Usha Nadkarni



Touted as the show’s oldest contestant, Usha has worked in Bollywood films Vaastav, Rustom and Ventilator, among others. She was also seen in TV show Pavitra Rishta, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal.

Megha Dhade



Megha has worked in Marathi films Maan Sanman and Matter, she has also featured in the TV show Pehchaan .

Pushkar Jog



Pushkar Jog began his acting career as a child actor in Hindi films Hum Dono, Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai and Aazmaish. he has also worked in Marathi films Vazvu Ka? and Raosaaheb, among others.

Sai Lokur



Sai Lokur, who has worked with Kapil Sharma in his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, has also featured in Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein. Sai has also worked in several Marathi films including Aamhich Tumche Bajirao, Parambi and Jarab.

Rutuja Dharmadhikari

Rutuja has worked in the famous Marathi horror show Ratris Kehl Chale.

Sushant Shelar

The Marathi actor is best known for his work in the 2013 TV show, Duniyadari.

(Pics Courtesy Colors Marathi)

Follow @htshowbiz for more