Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh says was given up for adoption because her dad couldn’t afford to keep her

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:09 IST

In a new video shared on Twitter, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh can be seen telling her life story during an episode. In the clip, Arti details how her mother died days after giving birth to her, forcing her father to send her to live with a relative in Lucknow.

In the almost three minute video, Arti says that her mother died due to complications from cancer 20 days after giving birth to her. Her father couldn’t afford to raise two children - Arti’s elder brother, Krushna Abhishek, was a year-and-a-half old then - so he sent her to live with his wife’s best friend in Lucknow.

Arti says in the video that to this day, she has pictures of her ‘two mothers’ side-by-side on her wall. She says that while she was in Lucknow, her father also died. She was five then. So she has never experienced the presence of a father figure in her life. “I learned to be my own man,” she says.

Arti was scolded by host Salman Khan in a recent episode for not making an effort to stand out. She was also targeted by Shefali Bagga, who made nasty comments about her failed marriage during an episode.

Arti said in a recent video that she has suffered from depression. She said that she was denied work because of her illness, and even lost out on a wedding proposal after the groom’s family found out about her depression. The video was shared on Instagram by her team, with the caption, “Depression & anxiety are NOT signs of weakness..but they are signs of trying to remain strong for too long..! And we are so proud of Arti for actually having the courage to speak about how she has been so strong through her low phase!”

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:08 IST