e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh says was given up for adoption because her dad couldn’t afford to keep her

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has said in a video that after her mother died when she was just 20 days old, her father decided to give her up for adoption because he couldn’t afford to keep her.

tv Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh has opened up about her life story.
Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh has opened up about her life story.
         

In a new video shared on Twitter, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh can be seen telling her life story during an episode. In the clip, Arti details how her mother died days after giving birth to her, forcing her father to send her to live with a relative in Lucknow.

In the almost three minute video, Arti says that her mother died due to complications from cancer 20 days after giving birth to her. Her father couldn’t afford to raise two children - Arti’s elder brother, Krushna Abhishek, was a year-and-a-half old then - so he sent her to live with his wife’s best friend in Lucknow.

 

Arti says in the video that to this day, she has pictures of her ‘two mothers’ side-by-side on her wall. She says that while she was in Lucknow, her father also died. She was five then. So she has never experienced the presence of a father figure in her life. “I learned to be my own man,” she says.

Arti was scolded by host Salman Khan in a recent episode for not making an effort to stand out. She was also targeted by Shefali Bagga, who made nasty comments about her failed marriage during an episode.

Arti said in a recent video that she has suffered from depression. She said that she was denied work because of her illness, and even lost out on a wedding proposal after the groom’s family found out about her depression. The video was shared on Instagram by her team, with the caption, “Depression & anxiety are NOT signs of weakness..but they are signs of trying to remain strong for too long..! And we are so proud of Arti for actually having the courage to speak about how she has been so strong through her low phase!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:08 IST

tags
top news
After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 06, 2019 17:05 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 15:59 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:21 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 16:20 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News