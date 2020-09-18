e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni confirms he is not participating in the show, says ‘I may do it in future’

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni confirms he is not participating in the show, says ‘I may do it in future’

Aly Goni confirmed that he is not one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, as reported earlier. He will be busy with the Zee5 original series Zidd, which also stars Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri.

tv Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aly Goni confirmed that he is not a part of Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni confirmed that he is not a part of Bigg Boss 14.
         

Television actor Aly Goni has put to rest the rumours of him participating in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, he praised the concept of Bigg Boss and did not rule out the possibility of him being a part of it in the future.

Aly cannot be a part of Bigg Boss 14 as he will be busy with Zee5 series Zidd, which marks producer Boney Kapoor’s digital debut. The show also stars Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

In an interview with IANS, Aly said, “I am not doing Bigg Boss. The format and concept of Bigg Boss are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’.” He also talked about Zidd, which he called a ‘big’ opportunity. “It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” he said.

Rumours of Aly being a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 gained momentum after an exchange on Instagram with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel. Last week, Aly had shared a picture with his friends, on which Karan commented, “Kahan chale sab (Where are you all headed)?”

Aly replied, “@karan9198 bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga (from next month, I will only be with you).” This exchange was believed to be a confirmation that they will be seen in Bigg Boss 14 together.

Also read | Disha Salian’s last call was to her friend, she didn’t dial 100, says Mumbai Police: report

Bigg Boss 14 will see Salman Khan return as the host. He will host the show for the eleventh consecutive time this season. Reportedly, this season will allow contestants who win the luxury tasks to step out of the Bigg Boss house and do things like shopping, eating out or watching films in theatres.

Meanwhile, Aly’s next, Zidd, is the story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overcome a number of difficult situations and impediments. The series includes action sequences and Army missions.

In an earlier statement, Boney said that he was ‘overwhelmed with josh and tears’ when he heard the script of the show. “Zidd is a great human story of valour and determination in the backdrop of the esteemed Special Forces of our great Indian Army and these are the times when this story is even more relevant,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In