Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni confirms he is not participating in the show, says ‘I may do it in future’

tv

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:14 IST

Television actor Aly Goni has put to rest the rumours of him participating in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, he praised the concept of Bigg Boss and did not rule out the possibility of him being a part of it in the future.

Aly cannot be a part of Bigg Boss 14 as he will be busy with Zee5 series Zidd, which marks producer Boney Kapoor’s digital debut. The show also stars Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

In an interview with IANS, Aly said, “I am not doing Bigg Boss. The format and concept of Bigg Boss are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’.” He also talked about Zidd, which he called a ‘big’ opportunity. “It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” he said.

Rumours of Aly being a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 gained momentum after an exchange on Instagram with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel. Last week, Aly had shared a picture with his friends, on which Karan commented, “Kahan chale sab (Where are you all headed)?”

Aly replied, “@karan9198 bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga (from next month, I will only be with you).” This exchange was believed to be a confirmation that they will be seen in Bigg Boss 14 together.

Bigg Boss 14 will see Salman Khan return as the host. He will host the show for the eleventh consecutive time this season. Reportedly, this season will allow contestants who win the luxury tasks to step out of the Bigg Boss house and do things like shopping, eating out or watching films in theatres.

Meanwhile, Aly’s next, Zidd, is the story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overcome a number of difficult situations and impediments. The series includes action sequences and Army missions.

In an earlier statement, Boney said that he was ‘overwhelmed with josh and tears’ when he heard the script of the show. “Zidd is a great human story of valour and determination in the backdrop of the esteemed Special Forces of our great Indian Army and these are the times when this story is even more relevant,” he said.

