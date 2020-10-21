Bigg Boss 14 written update day 18: Shehzad Deol evicted; Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan exit show

tv

Picking right from the high-octane drama where the last episode ended, Bigg Boss 14 was full of twists and turns on Wednesday as well. While the journey of the seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla inside the house came to an end, Shehzad Deol was also evicted from the show.

The episode began with Gauahar telling Bigg Boss that rules had been bent for Sidharth in last season as well. After continued arguments, Bigg Boss said that since the seniors could not reach a consensus, they must vote. With both Gauahar and Hina naming Sidharth’s team as the one that lost the task, Sidharth and his teammates Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were asked to leave.

Nikki Tamboli was allowed to stay back as she is an already confirmed contestant. Shehzad was also asked to accompany them out of the house. Nikki began crying and even Jaan and Rahul got emotional. After they left, Gauahar was seen explaining to the housemates how the decision was taken. Bigg Boss then thanked Gauahar and Hina and asked them to leave. As they geared up to leave, Nikki was seen touching their feet and Gauahar again started crying. Bidding her goodbyes, Hina also called Rubina the queen.

After everyone left, Nikki went up to Jasmin Bhasin and apologised to her. They also hugged and Jasmin told her it was very generous of her to apologise. Watching them, Jaan also asked for an apology and Nikki readily sorry, before asking him what was it that he wanted her to apologise for.

Soon men in PPE suits uncovered a new area in the house and participants were happy to see Pavitra and Eijaz back. The new area that looked like jail, was declared the red zone. Bigg Boss announced that those residing in red zone stand the danger of evictions and the rest were safe, living in the green zone. The red zone also had a separate kitchen. When Jaan told Eijaz that everyone was crying after they left, Pavitra smirked and asked him why were they crying after ensuring they got out of the show. You were the ones who got us out, what is the use for crying,” she asked. Soon, Nikki Pavtra and Eijaz were seen making fun of Rahul crying.

Next morning, Eijaz claimed he was stressed as he had worked hard for the task and was not the one who deserved to be in the red zone. He kept pacing up and down in the red zone area, despite Pavitra and Nikki asking him to calm down. Talking to Rahul, Nikki accepted that she was happy to have a friend like Jaan .

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task and Nishant, Jaan and Rahul were seen strategizing with as well as against Nikki.

