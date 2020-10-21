Kamya Panjabi supports Sidharth Shukla, reminds fans he has already won Bigg Boss: ‘Wish he got a better team’

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:14 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has extended support to Sidharth Shukla and claimed he did not get a good enough team for the latest task on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14. Kamya also reminded his fans that Sidharth has already won his Bigg Boss trophy last year and they should just enjoy the show now.

Monday’s episode had the teammates choosing their leaders from among the seniors - Sidharth, Gauahar Khan and Hina. Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli had opted to be in Sidharth’s team and they also participated in the task with full enthusiasm. However, by the time the task ended, Gauahar accused Sidharth’s team of cheating.

Kamya tweeted, “I wish @sidharth_shukla ko kuch better log mile hote unki team meh...as a good team leader he did his best to defend them n save them... baaki toh biggboss hi jaane unki leena #BB14 @ColorsTV n yes #SidHearts dil pe mat lo yaaro,apna wala toh jeet chuka hai..just njoy da game!”

I wish @sidharth_shukla ko kuch better log mile hote unki team meh...as a good team leader he did his best to defend them n save them... baaki toh biggboss hi jaane unki leena 😛 #BB14 @ColorsTV n yes #SidHearts dil pe mat lo yaaro,apna wala toh jeet chuka hai..just njoy da game! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 20, 2020

Kamya often shared tweets supporting Sidharth when he was in the game last year as well. “Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo.... @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai... bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak #BB13 @ColorsTV,” she wrote in November last year. “Ohhhhh #Devoleena ne camera meh dekh kar jo kaha woh @BeingSalmanKhan ke liye tha right? #bb13 @ColorsTV,” she had added. The tweets came when Sidharth was apparently being targeted inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo.... @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai... bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak 🤩 #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 12, 2019

Kamya had also supported Sidharth when everyone, including many in the audience, blamed him for hitting Mahira Sharma. “Itna halla kyu? @sidharth_shukla kya bhel puri bech rahe the jo mahira unke paas gayi thi?Task ho raha tha,log boxes utha utha kar phek rahe the,kya zarurat thi #shukla ke hi box par jhapatne ki?N wat wer u expectin Ki woh kehte le behen le jaa?Action ka reaction toh ayega hi na,” she had tweeted.

Itna halla kyu? @sidharth_shukla kya bhel puri bech rahe the jo mahira unke paas gayi thi?Task ho raha tha,log boxes utha utha kar phek rahe the,kya zarurat thi #shukla ke hi box par jhapatne ki?N wat wer u expectin Ki woh kehte le behen le jaa?Action ka reaction toh ayega hi na — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 9, 2019

Kamya had also extended her support to Rubina Dilaik earlier this week. Supporting Rubina’s claims that she never watched Bigg Boss before entering the show, Kamya tweeted, “Well i only support good game! N yes its true #Rubina never followed da show,watever she knew or knows dats only thru frnds n people talking abt it on da sets,social media, contestants who r frnds n ofcourse me!Cant comment on abhinav but rubina 4sure! @ColorsTV #BB14 @RubiDilaik.”

Well i only support good game! N yes its true #Rubina never followed da show,watever she knew or knows dats only thru frnds n people talking abt it on da sets,social media, contestants who r frnds n ofcourse me!Cant comment on abhinav but rubina 4sure! @ColorsTV #BB14 @RubiDilaik — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 19, 2020

Kamya was a part of the seventh season of the show. Gauahar was the winner of the show that year.

