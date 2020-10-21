Bigg Boss 14 day 18 promo: Nikki Tamboli, threatened with eviction, bursts into tears as men in PPE kits tear down house walls

tv

Shock and fear are the dominant emotions in two promo videos for Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode. Shared by Colors in social media, the videos tease an entire team’s expulsion from the show.

The first video shows the house being infiltrated by a team in PPE kits, which proceeds to tear down walls. The contestants look on in shock, and wonder what is happening. Nikki screams, “Yeh sab kya ho raha hai (What is happening)?”

Nikki is once again the most emotive of the lot when Bigg Boss announces the departure of an entire team. Contestants can’t hold back their tears as they prepare for their journeys to end, and Nikki can be seen bawling her eyes out.

Tuesday’s episode ended with a cliffhanger, when ‘senior’ contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan entered into a debate about which team lost the task, and was therefore at the risk of being kicked out. Gauahar declared that Sidharth and his team cheated in the task, and implied that the rules were being bent to appease him.

A quick exchange between Sidharth and Gauahar also caught the attention of fans on social media. During the task, when Gauahar tried to touch Sidharth, he said, “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home.” Many fans took this to be a reference to Shehnaaz Gill, to whom Sidharth has been linked ever since the two bonded during Bigg Boss 13.

