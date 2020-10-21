Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla says ‘I have a girlfriend at home’, as he tells Gauahar Khan she shouldn’t touch him on TV. Watch

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:33 IST

Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 admitted that he has ‘a girlfriend at home’. Much has been speculated about Sidharth’s relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. The two bonded during Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth, who returned for a two-week stint as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, was seen telling fellow senior Gauahar Khan not to touch him during a task, because he has a girlfriend. “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home,” he said with a smile on his face.

Following Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared in a number of hit music videos, including the popular Bhula Dunga. Shehnaaz also took part in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth and could not forge a connection with any of her suitors.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that her equation with Sidharth remains unchanged after the show. “Jo mera bond tha, jaise Bigg Boss mein tha, abhi bhi waisa hi hai. Main chahti hoon ki woh waisa hi bana rahe. Miss kyun karna? Phone pe baat karti hoon, laga leti hoon main jab bhi miss karti hoon (Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him).”

Previously on Bigg Boss 14, evicted contestant Sara Gurpal teased Sidharth about Shehnaaz. “On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us,” she told him in Hindi. Sidharth visibly blushed, as the other contestants had a good laugh.

Shehnaaz in a recent interview to The Times of India said that she is watching the current season only for Sidharth. “I won’t watch it after he exits,” she said.

