Criminal Justice chapter 2 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi is back as Madhav Mishra, is hustling for cases with his wife egging him on

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:04 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is back as lawyer Madhav Mishra and his latest post teases a second season of his critically acclaimed web series, Criminal Justice. Pankaj has shared the video and also requested fans to get big cases for him.

A dapper-looking Pankaj, dressed in black and white, is seen saying in a disappointed voice, “Namaskar Instafam! Myself Madhav Mishra LLB KKS. Kanon Ka Saathi. Batao yaar, pichle baar itte bade mukadame jeet gaye, wapas koi dhang ka case nahi aya. Wahi chor ucchake, pocket-maar, aaltu faltu ke case. Duniya me itte bade bade case hain, mere haath me koi bhi bada case nahi hai. (Greetings, Instafam! I am Madhav Mishra LLB. I won such big cases last time but I am yet to get another big case. All I get is useless cases for thieves, pickpockets etc. There are so many big cases in the this world but not a single one in my hands).”

“Haath se yaad aaya mataji ne haath peele karwa diye. Excitement mangi this zindagi mein, tehelka mil gaya (That reminds me, my mom got me married. I had asked for excitement but got commotion) .” We then hear a woman’s voice calling out, “Mishra ji,” that brings an instant fear on Pankaj’s face. He first responds to the voice and then turns to the camera and adds, “Sun liya? Nariyal ki tarah tapak gai humare maathe pe. Koi bada cash haath...I mean koi bada case haath lage to mujhe sandesha dijiye DM mein (Did you hear that? She landed randomly in my life, like a coconut. Ok, please inform me if you come across a big case. Just send me a personal message).”

He shared the video and wrote, “Agar aap ke paas koi maaldar case aaye, toh Better Call Madhav Mishra - a.k.a Kanoon Ka Saathi.”

Speaking about the new season, Pankaj said in a press statement, “It feels great to come back as one of my favorite characters - Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now; so stay tuned for more”

While all other details are being tightly guarded, the next chapter in the franchise is titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

The first season featured Jackie Shroff, Mita Vashisht, Anupriya Goenka, Vikrant Massey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

